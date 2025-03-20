Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.3 %

Republic Services stock opened at $234.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.92 and a 12 month high of $240.95. The stock has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

