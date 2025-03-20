Boston Partners Purchases 18,766 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Brady were worth $28,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 467,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Brady by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 606,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,806,000 after purchasing an additional 50,924 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Brady by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $77.68.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). Brady had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $356.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

