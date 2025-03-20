Xponance Inc. Purchases 28,679 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 100.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2,235.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 221,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 211,763 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 46,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 80.0% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,535.04. This represents a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,571.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $136.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $136.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Barclays downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE Energy

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.