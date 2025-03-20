Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners raised its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,956,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,600 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $25,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,907,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,540,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,038,000 after buying an additional 50,597 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,492,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after buying an additional 45,155 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 50.5% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 912,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 306,143 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

MD opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $17.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $502.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.22 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. Research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

