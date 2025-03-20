Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 52.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,019,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3,090.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 133,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,049,000 after purchasing an additional 129,357 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,135,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 571,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $303,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 572 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.60, for a total transaction of $412,755.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,125 shares in the company, valued at $811,800. The trade was a 33.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,048,310. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,997 shares of company stock worth $16,260,831 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS opened at $603.92 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,710.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $719.54 and a 200-day moving average of $653.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.00.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

