MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE MEGI opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile
