Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Stock Price Up 28.6% – What’s Next?

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report) traded up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 228,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 531% from the average session volume of 36,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company has a market cap of C$14.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14.
Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.
