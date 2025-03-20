Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.

Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 254.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,096 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.13.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.