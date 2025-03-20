Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $30.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SRAD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of SRAD stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $22.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unisphere Establishment bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,596,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $12,061,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,836,000 after purchasing an additional 930,310 shares in the last quarter. Sellaronda Global Management LP bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth $14,739,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth $14,029,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

