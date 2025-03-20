Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 534,732,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 219,442,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.02.

Oracle Power Company Profile

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

