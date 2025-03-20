Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 152,517 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 94,059 shares.The stock last traded at $13.25 and had previously closed at $13.72.

Jiayin Group Trading Down 13.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFIN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.