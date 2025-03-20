Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of analysts have commented on IPSC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Century Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IPSC

Century Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPSC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.