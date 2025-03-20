Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells $561,318.24 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,648 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $561,318.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,491,534.54. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Cytokinetics stock opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.26 million. Research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,915,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,520,000 after acquiring an additional 154,216 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,752,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 109,938 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,094 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,544,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

