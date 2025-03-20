Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 160,720 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,203,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,911,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 43,857 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 393,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

TM stock opened at $193.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $260.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.63. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $159.04 and a 52-week high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

