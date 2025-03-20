Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 534.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,143,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,876,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,613,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,693 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,858,000 after acquiring an additional 829,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,413,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,157,000 after acquiring an additional 767,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $113.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $100.82 and a one year high of $132.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.78.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

