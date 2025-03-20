CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti Sells 12,991 Shares

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $637,338.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,524.72. This trade represents a 14.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CNA stock opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $52.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.68.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,806,000 after acquiring an additional 567,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CNA Financial by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,937,000 after purchasing an additional 468,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $14,859,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,129,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after buying an additional 249,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

