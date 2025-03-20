Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.25 and last traded at C$6.18, with a volume of 43828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Research Capitl raised Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$7.08.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight Therapeutics

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of C$632.19 million, a P/E ratio of -20.87, a P/E/G ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$96,488.48. 45.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

