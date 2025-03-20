Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Propel Holdings Inc. (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Propel from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Propel from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Propel alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRL

Insider Activity

Propel Stock Up 3.1 %

In other Propel news, Senior Officer Cindy Usprech sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $202,345.92. Also, Senior Officer Noah Buchman sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $703,120.00. Corporate insiders own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

PRL opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.63. Propel has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $664.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Propel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Propel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. Propel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.64%.

About Propel

(Get Free Report

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company’s lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.