Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Stock Price Down 10.9% – Time to Sell?

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.47 ($0.01). Approximately 585,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 26,710,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.
Oxford BioDynamics Trading Up 5.3 %
Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported GBX (4.50) (($0.06)) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford BioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 289.38% and a negative net margin of 1,800.32%.
About Oxford BioDynamics
Oxford BioDynamics Plc is a global biotechnology company, advancing personalized healthcare by developing and commercializing precision medicine tests for life-changing diseases.
Its flagship product is EpiSwitch® CiRT (Checkpoint Inhibitor Response Test) for cancer, a predictive immune response profile for immuno-oncology (IO) checkpoint inhibitor treatments, launched in February 2022.
In March 2021, the Company launched its first commercial prognostic test, EpiSwitch® CST (Covid Severity Test) and the first commercially available microarray kit for high-resolution 3D genome profiling and biomarker discovery, EpiSwitch® Explorer Array Kit.
