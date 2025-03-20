Certus Wealth Management LLC Has $897,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Certus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $19,464,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,166,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,774,000 after purchasing an additional 227,962 shares in the last quarter. Haven Private LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,407,000. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,559,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,185,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 109,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 54,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.39. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

