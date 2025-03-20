Certus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Certus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $155.79 on Thursday. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $134.72 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.26 and a 200-day moving average of $165.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.09.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

