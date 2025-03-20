37,500 Shares in Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Dakota Gold by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,481,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 60,918 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 723,970 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,107,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 78,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dakota Gold by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dakota Gold Stock Performance

NYSE DC opened at $3.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.45. Dakota Gold Corp. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $289.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dakota Gold from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

