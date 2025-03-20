Condor Capital Management Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.5% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $118,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $521.33 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $544.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.89. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

