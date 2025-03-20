Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Lifted by Certus Wealth Management LLC

Certus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 14.9% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $521.33 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.