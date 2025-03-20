Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 26.24 ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Midwich Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

Midwich Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON MIDW opened at GBX 221 ($2.87) on Thursday. Midwich Group has a 1 year low of GBX 214.30 ($2.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 450.13 ($5.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 256.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 283.56. The firm has a market cap of £222.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Midwich Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.59%.

About Midwich Group

Bringing people together.

Midwich Group specialises in technology solutions that bring people together, to make society more efficient, more impactful and more exciting. Operating in 22 countries, the Group helps people connect and communicate, whether in state-of-the-art meeting rooms or on a festival main stage, audiovisual technology is all around, helping the world connect, communicate and experience wow moments.

Taking technology further.

The Group’s services range from product distribution to complex system design, focused marketing campaigns to flexible financing solutions, and showcase events to seed funding for startups.

