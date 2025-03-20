Darren Lampert Acquires 82,639 Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) CEO Darren Lampert purchased 82,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,340.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,728,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,941.18. The trade was a 5.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

NASDAQ GRWG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.23. 781,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,980. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.39.

Institutional Trading of GrowGeneration

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

