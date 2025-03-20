First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,313,950 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 861% from the previous session’s volume of 136,700 shares.The stock last traded at $118.13 and had previously closed at $118.82.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.52.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

