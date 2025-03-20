Head-To-Head Review: IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) vs. Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI)

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) and Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of IceCure Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Volatility & Risk

IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IceCure Medical -376.85% -124.44% -87.70% Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IceCure Medical and Paradigm Medical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares IceCure Medical and Paradigm Medical Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IceCure Medical $3.67 million 18.90 -$14.65 million ($0.29) -4.31 Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paradigm Medical Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IceCure Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IceCure Medical and Paradigm Medical Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IceCure Medical 0 0 1 1 3.50 Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

IceCure Medical currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Paradigm Medical Industries.

Summary

IceCure Medical beats Paradigm Medical Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IceCure Medical

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. It also develops XSense system, a single probe system; and MultiSense, a multi probe system for the treatment of multiple and larger tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Paradigm Medical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. develops, manufactures, sells, and markets medical devices for the early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders in the United States. The company offers P-2000 biometric analyzer A-scans and P-2500 A-scans/pachymeters; P2700 A/B and P37-II A/B scans; blood flow analyzers for the detection and management of glaucoma and other retinal vascular disorders; P2200 pachymeter and P-2500 A-scan/pachymeters; and LD 500 and LD700 autoperimeters. It also provides corneal topographers, such as PARAVUE 300 for diagnostic and contact lens applications, as well as SURVEYOR 500 for cornea and anterior segment; PARAMAX, which analyzes the functionality of ganglion cells and identifies glaucoma suspects; P60 and P60 ACI ultrasound biomicroscopes; and PARACAM 1000, a non-contact endothelial microscope, as well as software and accessories. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.