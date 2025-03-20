Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 43,359,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 60,483,910 shares.The stock last traded at $7.36 and had previously closed at $8.34.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 9.0 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
