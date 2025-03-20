Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 43,359,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 60,483,910 shares.The stock last traded at $7.36 and had previously closed at $8.34.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 9.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,514,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $7,433,000.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.