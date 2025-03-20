Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Sells 22,986 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,986 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,462,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,891,000 after buying an additional 140,568 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,828,000 after buying an additional 366,141 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,702,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,884,000 after purchasing an additional 704,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,168,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 77,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Exelixis Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $40.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $425,884.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,561.28. This trade represents a 28.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Oliver sold 18,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $694,600.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,396.50. The trade was a 35.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,343 shares of company stock worth $5,177,234 in the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

