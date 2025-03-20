ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Up 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.91 and last traded at $37.85. Approximately 12,674,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 38,995,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.02.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 3.8 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.75.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
