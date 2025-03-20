Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Lingohr Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,355 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 21.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 80,869 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 26.2% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 2,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Baird R W raised Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Melius Research raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.43.

Expedia Group Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $172.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,577,900. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

