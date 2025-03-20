Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires 1,561 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 343.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,038 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,653,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 38,959.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 934,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,590,000 after purchasing an additional 932,309 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,040,000 after purchasing an additional 805,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6,406.9% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,544,000 after purchasing an additional 705,076 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $837.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $834.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $840.69. The stock has a market cap of $793.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $711.40 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

