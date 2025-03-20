Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. Rockwell Medical updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

RMTI traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 600,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,659. Rockwell Medical has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Rockwell Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

