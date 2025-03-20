Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 454,100 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 387,100 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 200,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 28,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,959. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $4.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 323.79% and a negative return on equity of 146.03%. The company had revenue of $610 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About Intelligent Bio Solutions

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

