Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) Announces Earnings Results

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3 – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.49 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 26.21%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Price Performance

Shares of MIG3 remained flat at GBX 49 ($0.64) during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,778. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.94. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 has a twelve month low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 51 ($0.66). The stock has a market cap of £61.08 million, a P/E ratio of 83.81 and a beta of 0.13.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Maven Income and Growth VCT 3’s previous dividend of $1.00. Maven Income and Growth VCT 3’s payout ratio is 513.12%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential.

