John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,500 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 123,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at $66,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.86. 7,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $824.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.64.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 4.36%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

