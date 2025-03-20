Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Has $24.62 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 239.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,092 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $24,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $175.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

