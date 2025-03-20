Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 35,988 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,988 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $32,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 715,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,646,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.32.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

