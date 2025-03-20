Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $6.05 Million Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 427,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20,947.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.72. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $16.40.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.