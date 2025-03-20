Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 45,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 824,937 shares of company stock valued at $100,327,453 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $98.73 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Melius Research increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

