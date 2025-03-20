Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Invests $3.30 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Travelers Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

TRV stock opened at $261.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

