Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Shares Up 5.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 16,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 48,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

