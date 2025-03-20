Softcat (LON:SCT) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($20.81) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SCT. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,450 ($18.86) to GBX 1,759 ($22.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

SCT traded down GBX 43 ($0.56) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,686 ($21.93). 2,712,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,509. The firm has a market cap of £3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,553.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,563.25. Softcat has a 12-month low of GBX 1,415 ($18.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,855 ($24.13). The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 28.70 ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Softcat had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 12.37%. Analysts predict that Softcat will post 60.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Graham Charlton sold 15,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,489 ($19.37), for a total value of £229,008.20 ($297,916.22). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 3,038 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,470 ($19.12) per share, for a total transaction of £44,658.60 ($58,096.27). Insiders bought 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,098 over the last 90 days. 43.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

