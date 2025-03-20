First National Bank of Hutchinson Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,110 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $173.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.34 and a twelve month high of $175.41.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

