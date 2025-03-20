Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lessened by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $470.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $419.70 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $461.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.47.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $554.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. This represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

