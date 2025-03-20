Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy
Hallador Energy Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ HNRG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 69,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.19 million, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.55. Hallador Energy has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Hallador Energy
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.
