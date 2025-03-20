Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of GECCZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.05. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Get Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a $0.5469 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.