Short Interest in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) Declines By 15.8%

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the February 13th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Gorilla Technology Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Gorilla Technology Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Gorilla Technology Group Trading Down 6.3 %

GRRR traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.28. 875,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,473. Gorilla Technology Group has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

