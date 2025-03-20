Evoke Wealth LLC Has $345,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,388,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $259.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $296.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.46 and its 200-day moving average is $229.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 36.40%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.